Military Veteran Stand Down July 23 At Warsaw Airport
WARSAW — This year’s Kosciusko Military Veteran Stand Down event will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 23, at the Warsaw Municipal Airport, 3000 Airport Road, Warsaw. According to the Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down with a Heart Facebook page, veterans who attend the event will receive access to VA Administration, health insurance information, employment assistance, educational opportunities, free clothing items, personal hygiene items and gift cards as well as a free dinner from The Country Caterers.www.inkfreenews.com