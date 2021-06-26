Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Military Veteran Stand Down July 23 At Warsaw Airport

By Staff Reporter
inkfreenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW — This year’s Kosciusko Military Veteran Stand Down event will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 23, at the Warsaw Municipal Airport, 3000 Airport Road, Warsaw. According to the Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down with a Heart Facebook page, veterans who attend the event will receive access to VA Administration, health insurance information, employment assistance, educational opportunities, free clothing items, personal hygiene items and gift cards as well as a free dinner from The Country Caterers.

www.inkfreenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Veteran#The Michiana#Va Administration#The Country Caterers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy