Pakistan’s leader sparks protests by blaming women ‘wearing very few clothes’ for sexual assaults

By Antonia Noori Farzan
Washington Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistan’s prime minister is facing protests and calls for a public apology after suggesting there would be fewer sexual assaults if women dressed more modestly. In an interview with Axios earlier this week, Imran Khan was asked about whether there was a “rape epidemic” in Pakistan, where advocates believe that a large number of assaults go unreported. “If a woman is wearing very few clothes, it will have an impact on the man unless they are robots. I mean, it’s common sense,” he responded.

