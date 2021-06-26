Working Strategies: Why can’t employers find workers? Well…

The economy would be more dynamic if workers just learned to walk away from their employers. I recently caught up with a friend who has been working at the same company for more than a decade and was content enough. Other companies might pay more, make him feel more valued and offer room for advancement, but he didn’t pay much attention to his growing dissatisfaction and lack of forward trajectory because his sales job meant he was on the road a lot and liked his clients and colleagues, as well as the nice hotels and fancy meals. The pandemic took away all those perks and he had to face what the job wasn’t offering. Now my friend is considering quitting -- and he should. American have a history of not changing jobs often enough, to the detriment of the economy.