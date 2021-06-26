Cancel
Economy

Working Strategies: Why can’t employers find workers? Well…

By Amy Lindgren
Pioneer Press
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funny thing happened last year — a whole lot of workers stayed home and thought about their lives. Some decided they didn’t want to keep their jobs or, at least, that they wanted to work in a different way. Meanwhile, another batch of workers went to work every day,...

JobsPioneer Press

Working Strategies: Reader questions — job search on the QT

Second Sunday Series – Editor’s Note: This is the eleventh of 12 columns focused on reader questions, appearing over 12 months – one on each second Sunday, from September through August. Previous questions followed these themes: Stay or leave a job during Covid-19; navigating age issues during job search; how much to reveal in an interview; Covid-19 resume strategies; finding work after long-term unemployment; salary concerns; turning an internship into permanent work; customer service resumes; applying without all the job qualifications; and finding remote work.
Economymanhattan-institute.org

Americans Should Quit Their Jobs More Often

The economy would be more dynamic if workers just learned to walk away from their employers. I recently caught up with a friend who has been working at the same company for more than a decade and was content enough. Other companies might pay more, make him feel more valued and offer room for advancement, but he didn’t pay much attention to his growing dissatisfaction and lack of forward trajectory because his sales job meant he was on the road a lot and liked his clients and colleagues, as well as the nice hotels and fancy meals. The pandemic took away all those perks and he had to face what the job wasn’t offering. Now my friend is considering quitting -- and he should. American have a history of not changing jobs often enough, to the detriment of the economy.
EconomyPosted by
TIME

The U.S. Spends Less Than Nearly Every Country on Unemployment. That's Why People Can't Get Jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported significant job growth in June: 850,000 new jobs . But with the unemployment rate stubbornly stuck at 5.9 percent , the debate about whether generous federal unemployment benefits keep people from returning to work continues. Last month, an Indiana state court judge, citing possible “irreparable harm” to the unemployed, ruled Indiana must continue participation in the federal unemployment benefits program. But twenty-five other states have ended or will soon end their use of federal unemployment benefits. Since a weaker than expected jobs report in April, there has been a steady drumbeat of calls to eliminate the current federal supplement of $300 a week, as well as other federal unemployment extensions, based on the presumption that these benefits dampen the unemployed’s desire to return to work.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
EconomyWashington Post

With employment up, more people are voluntarily leaving their jobs

The Washington Post’s Heather Long was one of the first to spot an unexpected new trend in American unemployment. While the pandemic was not the productive period that many had hoped, it was an opportunity for a lot of people to reconsider what they wanted and expected from their jobs. And as Long wrote in May, that was leading to a “great reassessment of work in America.”
POTUSWashington Post

June jobs report: Some of those workers might not be coming back

One of the big questions about this economic recovery is where all the workers went and what it might take to lure them back into the labor force. Higher pay? Better hours? Nicer bosses?. One possible answer: No matter what employers do, a lot of these workers might be gone...
Economybenefitspro.com

Why employers would be wise to check in on their financial wellness culture

As COVID-19 vaccinations increase and states ease restrictions, Americans are returning to the office by the millions. But that doesn’t mean everything will return to their pre-pandemic ways in the workplace. In fact, many things won’t—and that’s a good thing. One of those positive wake-up calls is the employer’s role...

