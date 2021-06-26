hookie co crafts custom art, ant-inspired CAKE ösa electric bike

Ever have a really cool idea but just don't know how to make it happen? Well, if you like watching other people bring their outlandish ideas to life, then look no further than The Q, a YouTube channel about “science and more.” On this YouTube channel, you’ll find a plethora of cool videos that feature a wide range of creative projects—including the making of a giant LEGO man costume out of cardboard and one about how to make your own skateboard out of paper.