hookie co crafts custom art, ant-inspired CAKE ösa electric bike
German motorcycle workshop hookie co reveals their first reinterpretation of the CAKE ösa, which originally debuted in 2019. the original electric bike is compact and modular by nature, offering 10 kw (13.5 hp) of power and 84 km (52.2 miles) of range. inspired by the strength of an ant, the custom designers paired fun with versatility. the new design liberates the urban commuter so the rider can go through the woods for a quick spin…www.designboom.com