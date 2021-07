A critical moment in Mass Effect 3 Legendary Edition is your chance to deal with the Genophage, a crippling genetic disease that was placed on all Krogan by the Salarians centuries ago. You’re right in the middle of it with your friend, Mordin Solus, trying to set the wrongs he did several years ago and give the Krogan a new life. Unfortunately, when he decides to go up the elevator on the Shroud, he knows he’s going to go up there and die. But is there a way for Mordin to live in this moment?