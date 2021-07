For day six of Sweat's Two Weeks to Strong Workout Plan, get ready to work your lower body with this 15-minute workout from Sweat app trainer Cass Olholm. This one is inspired by Olholm's High Intensity With Cass program on the Sweat app, which means you can expect to improve the strength and endurance in your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core. And with an AMRAP (as many reps as possible) structure, you'll be working to repeat each move as many times as you can within each 45-second window, giving it that super-sweaty, high-intensity feel. Hit play on the video above to follow the full workout, and check out the breakdown below to see how to do each move.