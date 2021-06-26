Cancel
Everything you need to know about becoming a clinical psychologist

By Ashley Jones
Ladders
Ladders
 14 days ago
A clinical psychologist is a healthcare professional whose area of focus centers around the mental and emotional health of their patients. According to the American Psychological Association (APA), clinical psychology is one of the largest specialties within the field of psychology.

What does a clinical psychologist do?

Day-to-day, the job of a clinical psychologist involves the assessment of patients, development of treatment plans, and the management of their patients’ psychological health. They’re trained to treat a variety of conditions using a wide range of psychotherapy techniques and approaches that they tailor to their patients’ specific needs.

Clinical psychologist work with patients to treat a variety of conditions related to behavioral and mental health including, but not limited to the following:

  • Anxiety
  • Depression
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder
  • Schizophrenia
  • Bipolar disorder
  • Obsessive-compulsive disorder
  • Addiction
  • Substance abuse

Clinical psychologists can also treat patients who do not have any specific mental health condition or diagnosis but need help coping with stressors in their life such as divorce, chronic illness, work-related burnout, and learning disabilities. Treating a patient with any of the above issues is complex, so clinical psychologists often spend much of their patients’ appointment time discussing how these conditions impact a person’s daily life.

Most clinical psychologists’ work centers around talking with their patients to work through challenges using therapy techniques such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) or Psychodynamic Therapy. Though they’re generally not authorized to prescribe medications, clinical psychologists will refer their patients to a psychiatric professional when medication is needed as a part of treatment.

These professionals are also the practitioners responsible for administering psychological testing for courts, hospitals, the military, or school systems.

How do you become a clinical psychologist?

It takes approximately 8 to 12 years of schooling to become a clinical psychologist. Clinical psychologists are board-certified practitioners through the American Board of Clinical Psychology. Prior to becoming board-certified and then licensed by their state, these professionals must first obtain the requisite degrees and then pass an examination to prove competency, and meet any other conditions set forth by the board.

Most clinical psychologists will first obtain a Bachelor’s degree in psychology to learn the fundamentals of psychological theory. While some graduate programs do accept applicants with undergraduate degrees in other areas of study, most strongly encourage a degree in psychology.

After completing their undergraduate degree, clinical psychologists will move into a graduate program to obtain a doctoral degree in psychology. While some students jump directly into a doctoral program after completing undergraduate coursework, some choose to obtain a Master’s degree first, which can take longer.

Before applying for board certification, future clinical psychologists must first earn either a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) or a Doctor of Psychology degree (Pys. D.). Which degree a clinical psychologist chooses to pursue will depend on the career path they plan to take. Most Ph.D. programs focus on research and experimental methods for psychologists, where Pys.D. programs are oriented more to help prepare psychologists to work with patients in a clinical setting.

What skills do you need to become a clinical psychologist?

Most clinical psychologists will gain the majority of skills needed for success in the field as they work their way through undergraduate and doctoral degree programs. Expertise in different types of psychological therapy techniques is essential to their work.

Listening skills are crucial for clinical psychologists, as the majority of their work focuses on hearing the details of how their patients’ condition impacts their everyday life. In addition to being able to listen and comprehend their patients’ concerns, psychologists also need to be able to apply problem-solving skills to help patients work through their challenges.

Clinical psychologists will also need to employ skills such as observation and critical thinking as they evaluate patients, make diagnoses, and treat patients. Working with their patients requires soft skills like patience, empathy, and compassion. Communication skills are also necessary to clearly and effectively work through treatment plans with patients.

What is the average salary for a clinical psychologist?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average salary for a clinical psychologist was $89,290 in 2020. Clinical psychologists working in outpatient care centers were reported to have the highest average salary among those in the profession at $109,100.

A clinical psychologist’s salary will also vary by location. Clinical psychologists living in California made the highest average salary in 2020, according to the BLS, earning $115,830 annually.

What is the typical career path for a clinical psychologist?

After completing school, becoming board-certified, and getting licensed in their state, there are several possible career paths for clinical psychologists. Some choose to provide counseling services in places like inpatient treatment centers, hospitals, or other healthcare settings, while others work in private practice.

In addition to working directly with patients in healthcare settings, some clinical psychologists choose to work in research facilities, as well as within school systems, prison systems, government facilities, and the military.

Clinical psychologists may also choose to specialize in different areas of practice like substance abuse, forensic psychology, child psychology, and human resources. These specialties often determine what path a clinical psychologists’ career will take.

Where to find clinical psychologist jobs

Employment of clinical psychologists is expected to grow on pace with the average of most other occupations, per the BLS, at a rate of about 3% growth over the next decade.

See the current job listings for clinical psychologist jobs in the U.S. on Ladders now.

