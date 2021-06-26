Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 32.7 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 21.1 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood.