Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM CDT. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 21.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by this evening and continue falling to 13.1 feet by Thursday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur.