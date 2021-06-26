Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

The Best CBD Gummies Our Editors Swear By

By Erin Bunch
Well+Good
Well+Good
 14 days ago
While the pandemic is in a much better place than it was a year ago, you’d be forgiven if the experience of the last 15 months has left you on edge. Same goes if this sudden-seeming plunge back into “normal” life has you feeling overwhelmed, anxiety-ridden, and in search of relief. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of tried-and-true methods for chilling yourself the eff out (e.g. meditation, exercise, journaling, etc.); however, few are as delicious (literally!) as CBD gummies.

For the uninitiated, CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound most commonly derived from cannabis or hemp plants. While robust research on the compound remains in its relative infancy, some large case studies have shown that it can effectively treat anxiety. Anecdotally, it seems to work in this capacity for a lot of people—just ask, er, anyone you know who takes it.

As demand has subsequently skyrocketed, CBD has become available in just about every format you can possibly imagine. Still, if you’re looking for a push to add CBD into your diet, the candy-like quality of gummies can be a compelling incentive.

There’s no shortage of options, either, so to help you parse through them, we’ve collected a few of our editors’ favorites below. Keep scrolling to shop their top picks.

Lord Jones White Peach Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops — $45.00

Each Lord Jones gumdrop features 20mg of high-quality, broad-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD. They’re also made in small batches and feature natural fruit flavors and colorings—all of which is why they average out to about $6 per gummy. (In other words, they’re not cheap, but for good reason! And besides, if Lord Jones is good enough for Kristen Bell, it’s good enough for us—she recently partnered with the brand on a line of CBD-infused skin-care). Though white peach is a favorite for the Well+Good team, these gumdrops also come in blood orange, wild berry, strawberry, and lemon flavors.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies — $23.00

If you’re feeling the “Sunday scaries” just about every night of the week these days, you’re likely not alone. These CBD gummy bears promise to remedy that fear, to which I say, “sold!” They have the added benefit of being fortified with Vitamins B12 and D3, too, and at a relatively low price point. They’re available in a vegan varietal, too.

Vena Full-Spectrum CBD Bites — $38.00

Vena’s sugar-coated, full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBD bites are 25 mg apiece, with a recommended dosage of one per day. Unlike some of the others on this list, this purchase allows you to test multiple flavor profiles in one fell swoop. They’re fairly cost-effective, too, averaging out at just over $1 per gummy.

Brown Girl Jane Vegan Gelées — $42.00

No question about it: These broad-spectrum, vegan CBD gummies are some of the most beautiful of the bunch. They’re dosed out at 25 mg per gummy, with 10 gummies per container and a recommended dosage of one to two per day (as needed/desired). Flavors include raspberry lavender, dragonfruit cucumber, and cherry sage.

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Citrus — $35.00

The legendary Ms. Stewart’s gummies are a bit on the lighter side than most of the others on this list in terms of their CBD content per gummy. These use isolate (meaning only CBD and no other trace cannabinoids) and contain 10 mg per piece (with 30 pieces per bottle). Martha’s developed two different flavor profiles—allegedly all by herself. This one’s a citrus blend that includes Meyer lemon, kumquat, and blood orange, and the other is a berry medley.

Molly J. Elderflower Grapefruit CBD Gumdrops — $45.00

Elderflower is one of my favorite flavors, so these are a win for me from the outset, based on taste alone. They’re available in two different strengths—25 mg and 50 mg. The former is for garden variety chilling, and the latter is meant to treat more serious concerns such as sleep deprivation and heightened anxiety. Both are made with hemp-derived, broad-spectrum CBD for premium quality.

Winged Relaxation CBD Gummies — $35.00

I like to rely on Winged’s gummies when I need a little extra support because they’re formulated with, well, extra support. These relaxation gummies, for example, boast 10 mg of CBD along with other calming ingredients such as chamomile extract and L-Theanine. I swear by their sleep formulation, too, which adds 5-HTP, GABA, L-Theanine, and melatonin into the mix to promote a restful night’s Zzz’s.

Well+Good

Well+Good

