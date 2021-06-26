New Mexico Hot air balloon crash leaves at least 4 dead after hitting power line

Four people have died after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in New Mexico in the US.

A fifth person is fighting for their life after the horror crash in Albuquerque on Saturday morning.

The Albuquerque Police Department posted on Twitter that officers are responding to a hot air balloon crash in the area of Central Ave and Unser Blvd where a balloon appears to have hit a power line.

The basket the passengers were riding in detached from the balloon and crashed.

Photographer Adolphe Pierre-Louis, who is at the scene, told Albuquerque Journal that the balloon seems to have crashed after hitting a power line near the CVS pharmacy at around 7am local time.

Emergency services at the scene in New Mexico (Image: @NikhilCh_ /Twitter)

He said: "Albuquerque Fire Rescue is here trying to render aid."

One of those killed is believed to be the pilot and police say the victims' age ranges are 40s to 60s.

A harrowing image shows the deflated balloon in the air after the tragedy.

A local also posted a photo of the balloon on Twitter saying it fell in her neighbour's land.

The deflated balloon after the tragedy (Image: @NikhilCh_ /Twitter)

They said: "The balloon fell in the Southwynd housing area. On my neighbors house.

"Just so everyone is aware only the balloon fabric fell on the house. The basket was dropped when they hit the power line."

Power is currently out to more than 13,000 customers in the area, KOAT reported.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, governor of New Mexico, tweeted: I’m incredibly saddened to hear of this terrible tragedy in Albuquerque. My prayers are with the loved ones of those affected."

A local posted a photo of the balloon on Twitter saying it fell in her neighbour's land (Image: AustinCouncil1/Twitter)

In 2016 a hot air balloon crashed in Texas killing the 16 people on board.

The Heart of Texas Balloon Rides group was 26 minutes into an hour-long morning flight when it hit power lines.

The victims included Skip Nichols who was the chief pilot at the company involved in the disaster in Lockhart.

The company, nicknamed the 'love balloon' offers passengers champagne as they watch the sun rise from the balloon.