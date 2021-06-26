Cancel
Investors turn ire on firms whose executives are set to cash in

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirms that drew heavily on furlough money now face anger from shareholders over boardroom largesse. Some of Britain’s best- paid company bosses are behaving as if the pandemic never happened. Bonuses secured in 2019, and paused last year as firms sought government support, are returning in 2021. But there are signs of a hardening of the shareholder stance on high executive pay. Companies from Cineworld to Morrisons have faced investor ire over their remuneration policies this year.

