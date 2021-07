Robert Tornabell is Professor Emeritus and former Dean of Esade Business School. The pandemic has forced oil companies to have to rethink their strategies. Three factors have changed global markets: first, the demand for oil has dropped with the closure of workshops, factories and stores as well as the cancellation of many international flights, reducing consumption and the gross world product; second, large oil company share prices have dropped because the markets are wagering on a “green economy”; and, third, renewable energy sources cost two-thirds less per kilowatt-hour, while China can install these solutions at even more competitive prices.