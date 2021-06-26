Cancel
Public Health

Memo to corporate leaders post-Covid: the disruption to businesses has only just begun

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandemics, the historian Yuval Noah Harari has observed, have a way of accelerating history. Just ask the founders of Zoom. Only two years ago, we were all thinking that it would take at least another decade before video-conferencing became an integral part of the way we work in organisations. Then along comes Covid and in three weeks we’re all happily Zooming (or unhappily in the case of Handforth parish council). And now we’re more or less acclimatised or, at any rate, resigned to the idea that remote meetings might be here to stay.

Related
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Debt Recovery Strategies for Post-Covid Businesses

Lockdown hit many businesses hard and the government had to support said businesses to keep afloat while customers disappeared and their supply chains fractured. Money management is critical for any company's success, but with the strain of the past year many are finding it difficult to stay in the black. This poses several problems when it comes to operations.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Instacart Hires Facebook Veteran as Its New CEO

Instacart is turning to a Facebook legend to help build the grocery delivery leader into the next trillion-dollar tech company. Instacart has named Fidji Simo, 35, as its next CEO, effective Aug. 2, reporting to Instacart's Board of Directors. Simo, who joined Instacart's Board of Directors in January, is a consumer technology industry veteran, having spent more than 15 years leading the operations, strategy and product development for some of the world's leading businesses.
WorldShropshire Star

Shropshire business leader calls for more guidance on easing of Covid restrictions

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Boris Johnson’s plans to virtually end lockdown on July 19, describing them as a "much-needed step on the road to normality". It has welcomed the Prime Minister’s attempt to set out the direction of travel in advance of reopening. But the chamber said businesses across Shropshire still do not have the full picture they desperately needed to properly plan for unlocking.
Public HealthPosted by
BlogHer

Why You Need a Post-COVID Business Plan

During COVID-19, businesses had to adapt to survive. Now, as we begin looking to a post-COVID future, businesses need to revisit their strategies and long-term planning, taking into account a changing business landscape. “Businesses need a plan to capture as many quality opportunities [as they can] in a quick and efficient manner,” says Eropa Stein, founder of Hyre, a hospitality platform. Here are four reasons why now is the perfect time to start planning for a post-COVID marketplace.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How resilient do business leaders feel post-pandemic?

Eighty-five per cent (85%) of business leaders consider the current business environment to be moderate to high-risk, according to a new report from specialist insurer Beazley. The new report is the first in a series that will provide a benchmark for business resilience to risk post-pandemic. It also assesses how...
Public HealthFast Casual

5 Things Businesses Need to Know to Thrive in a Post-COVID World

Let's be real: people are itching to get back into the world. 54% of consumers say they plan to dine out at a restaurant at least once a week this year. Whether that means finally getting the sit-down dining experience they've been craving or sipping a fresh draft beer that just doesn't pour the same at home, the roaring '20s are coming back with a bang. As COVID-19 restrictions ease, people will be increasingly on the go, leaving the competition for their business stronger than ever.
Public HealthSilicon Republic

How has Covid affected the business of customer experience?

BT Ireland’s Shay Walsh spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about how the last year has shaped the customer experience landscape. While keeping customers happy is always a key goal for businesses, the Covid-19 pandemic placed a particular focus on the importance of understanding customers’ changing needs. “Overnight a lot of our customers...
Technologyfranchising.com

Using Technology To Create Business Value in a Post-Covid World

Throughout the pandemic, technology has played a significant role in the survival of many small businesses and franchises. Early adopters of digital technologies were able not only to survive, but thrive during the uncertainties of 2020. With widespread government-mandated stay-at-home orders and restaurant owners trying to keep employees safe, digital applications and online capabilities became an essential part of daily operations.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Business leaders arriving in England granted exemption from Covid quarantine

Ministers have been accused of making a “mockery” of quarantine rules after it was announced some business executives travelling to England will be able to temporarily leave self-isolation. Rules for those arriving from amber list countries have been changed to let visitors entering the country bringing “significant economic benefit” interrupt...
bizjournals

Women tech leaders more likely to say their first promotion was most pivotal, report finds

Similar shares of women and men in tech vie for promotions, yet women hold less than 30% of leadership roles in the industry. That’s according to new research conducted by Boston Consulting Group and global leadership advisory firm Heidrick & Struggles, which involved polling of more than 750 women and men leaders in the technology industry, and interviews with more than 70 women in tech leadership roles.
MarketsAugusta Free Press

Scott Crockett, Everest Business Funding’s CEO, explains what often happens with investment money

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Venture capital is rising in popularity as a way to fund companies from a variety of business sectors. In 2018 alone, the National Venture Capital Association reported that $131 billion was financed by venture capital firms in nearly 9,000 deals. That number represented a 57 percent increase from the year before.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Was Advised to Learn Foreign Languages

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a man who was advised to take time out and learn foreign languages for a string of good reasons. A young speaker mentioned that he was advised by his senior colleague to learn and practice another language, and there was a list of reasons why he should brush up on his multi-lingual skills.
Worldnewsbrig.com

NS1 EC-1, Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, SPACs bonanza – News Brig

In one, riders waded through brown, waist-deep water; another video showed a cascade rushing down a flight of stairs to a subway platform where passengers waited for a train. Infrastructure doesn’t attract much attention until it fails. Domain name services (DNS), the system that directs readers to newsbrig.com when they say or speak it into their web browser, are much the same way.

