Cruel World Fest Announces A Second Day, English Beat’s Dave Wakeling Says You Can Leave Before Morrissey

We’re presumably nearing the end of the period where bands will send in videos of their late-night TV performances rather than playing in the studio. But if that stretch is ending, Japanese Breakfast are making it count. A few months ago, around the time they announced their new album Jubilee, Japanese Breakfast put on a pretty amazing Tonight Show performance, using the entirety of the empty Brooklyn venue National Sawdust. Last night, with the album already out there, they did something just as ambitious with their Jimmy Kimmel Live performance.