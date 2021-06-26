Cancel
Cruel World Fest Announces A Second Day, English Beat’s Dave Wakeling Says You Can Leave Before Morrissey

By Peter Helman
Stereogum
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruel World, Goldenvoice’s new music festival featuring classic goth and new wave acts like Bauhaus, Blondie, Devo, Echo & The Bunnymen, the Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, the Church, and Public Image Ltd., is finally happening in Pasadena next year. After selling out, the fest announced yesterday that it’s adding a second day on 5/15 with the same lineup. Morrissey is still headlining… but Dave Wakeling of the English Beat, who are also performing, says you can just leave before he goes on.

www.stereogum.com
