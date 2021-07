Imagine making the College World Series and getting so close to the finish line only for your time in the tournament to just stop. That’s exactly what happened with NC State, the lone remaining ACC representative. On Friday, the Wolfpack lost the first game of the semifinal round to Vanderbilt, 3-1, with half of its roster missing because of COVID-19 protocols. Then, in the wee hours of Saturday, the ultimate bombshell was dropped on the Wolfpack: