Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Being Mr Westwood: Vivienne is ‘eccentric, serious and genuine’

The Guardian
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 21 March 2020, days before Britain’s initial lockdown, Vivienne Westwood shared her first isolation address to the nation. Royalty, of sorts, she delivered it in her trademark fashion: she spoke of saving the planet and her new manifesto, while donning couture – and surrounded by curiosities – in her south London home.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Emin
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Juergen Teller
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Alek Wek
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion House#Austrian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Bella Hadid Channelled 2002 Naomi Campbell at Cannes

Leave it to vintage fashion hawk Bella Hadid to give archive fashion its moment in the sun at Cannes. Fresh from a whirlwind stint at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, where she modeled in her friend Virgil Abloh’s Off-White show, the American supermodel hit the Croisette in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look directly inspired by one of the designer’s early noughties dresses.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Glittering gowns, supermodels and one major revival: highlights from Haute Couture week

Fendi Couture: From Orlando’s England to Pasolini’s Rome. For his Fendi couture debut, Kim Jones looked to the England of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. His second couture outing found him in a more Italian mood, with filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini on his mind. “I was particularly interested in his poetry, and how he lived between the old Rome and new Rome, and his gravitation toward this building,” he said with a sweep taking in his office in the Fendi Palazzo, the landmark building on one of Rome’s highest hills.
Beauty & FashionOk Magazine

Paris & Nicky Hilton Hit The Red Carpet In Lanvin, Sportmax Dresses For 'This Is Paris' Screening At Tribeca Film Festival — Get The Looks

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. There is nothing quite like seeing the Hilton sisters on a red carpet!. Paris and Nicky Hilton attended...
Beauty & FashionElle

Bella Hadid Goes Old Hollywood in a Black and White Column Gown at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

For years, Bella Hadid has had some of her biggest fashion moments at the Cannes Film Festival. Today, she's back in France, delivering another one. The 24-year-old model stepped out in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier column gown with a dramatic black sheer train and halter-neck for the French festival's opening ceremony and Annette premiere. She wore her hair up in an elegant bun and accessorized with Chopard jewelry, including white gold earrings with two pear-shaped diamonds (18.05 carats total) and 5.82 carats of other diamonds. She additionally wore two rings from Chopard, one including a 5.45-carat, marquise-cut diamond and another with a 2.42-carat heart-shaped ruby.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Julian Assange’s 50th birthday picnic is attended by Dame Vivienne Westwood.

Julian Assange’s 50th birthday picnic is attended by Dame Vivienne Westwood. Julian Assange’s supporters gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday to commemorate the third birthday he has spent behind the bars of London’s Belmarsh Prison. Dame Vivienne Westwood was among them. The occasion featured a big picnic blanket with a...
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

Ella Emhoff Modeling for Balenciaga Signals a Shift in Couture

In the 1950s and '60s, couturier Cristobal Balenciaga dressed Babe Paley and Gloria Guinness. Today, Balenciaga returns with its first couture show in 53 years with Ella Emhoff, the 21-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and budding Bushwick fashion designer and model, walking down the runway. It marks Ella's second fashion show appearance—she walked in Proenza Schouler's February show—but also serves as an apt metaphor for couture's broader changes.
Designers & CollectionsVice

Balenciaga just staged the couture show of the century

Demna Gvasalia is one of fashion’s greatest designers. His work is about modernity, about what clothes mean to a generation of young people who are more at home on the internet than in real-life situations. At Balenciaga, he’s established a contemporary uniform of archetypal clothes — you could even call them banal — elevated to subversive levels of luxury, redefining what the latter means in the 21st century. So, when he announced that he would be staging a Balenciaga couture show for the first time, the first since Cristóbal Balenciaga shuttered the doors to his business in 1968 (“there is no one left to dress,” he famously declared), it was always going to be an unmissable fashion moment. Expectations ran high. Demna, who made his name with hoodies and T-shirts, would be tackling the insurmountable legacy of Cristóbal. The result was the couture show of the century.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Cara Delevingne Suits Up For Christian Dior Fall 2021 Couture Fashion Show In Paris — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Cara Delevingne joined fellow famous fashionistas Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, Florence Pugh and Monica Bellucci for the Christian...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Marc Jacobs, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and More

Marc Jacobs has been flexing his personal style this past week, especially with one label: Courreges. The designer wore the French label not once, but three times! In one instance, he opted for the classic jacket in light blue vinyl, and, in another image, a fire engine red incarnation. But the mod look that really stole our hearts? A sculpted black coat which he wore with his signature Rick Owens platform boots.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Royal Ascot 2021: in pictures

Royal Ascot is back for 2021. The popular event was sorely missed last year after it was significantly downscaled due to Covid-19 restrictions - much like many events around the world. So, it's unsurprising that guests looked very happy to be returning to the iconic horse racing event this week, which traditionally takes place every June. Celebrities and royals like Prince Charles and Camila and Princess Anne have already been spotted enjoying the event in the sunshine.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
HOLAUSA

Charlotte Casiraghi’s mother-in-law and sister Princess Alexandra hit fashion show in Paris

Family members of Chanel brand ambassador and spokesperson Charlotte Casiraghi stepped out for the French fashion house’s Fall-Winter 2021/22 Haute Couture Show on Tuesday. The Monégasque royal’s sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended the show held at Paris’ Palais Galliera. Charlotte’s mother-in-law Carole Bouquet was also in attendance. ...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬

Comments / 0

Community Policy