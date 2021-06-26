Being Mr Westwood: Vivienne is ‘eccentric, serious and genuine’

Demna Gvasalia is one of fashion’s greatest designers. His work is about modernity, about what clothes mean to a generation of young people who are more at home on the internet than in real-life situations. At Balenciaga, he’s established a contemporary uniform of archetypal clothes — you could even call them banal — elevated to subversive levels of luxury, redefining what the latter means in the 21st century. So, when he announced that he would be staging a Balenciaga couture show for the first time, the first since Cristóbal Balenciaga shuttered the doors to his business in 1968 (“there is no one left to dress,” he famously declared), it was always going to be an unmissable fashion moment. Expectations ran high. Demna, who made his name with hoodies and T-shirts, would be tackling the insurmountable legacy of Cristóbal. The result was the couture show of the century.