Woman screamed 'the ground is shaking' on phone call as Miami building collapsed

A woman screamed "the ground is shaking" during a call with her husband as a 12-storey building in Miami collapsed while residents slept in the early hours of Thursday.

Cassie Stratton was on the balcony of her apartment on the fourth floor of Champlain Towers South at 1.30pm.

She was talking to her husband Michael when the tragedy happened and now her family's hopes of her being pulled out of the wreckage alive are fading.

Video captured by a security camera showed an entire side of the building suddenly folding in two sections, one after the other, at about 1.30am, throwing up clouds of dust.

The partially collapsed building in Surfside, north of Miami Beach ( Image: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/AFP via G)

Cassie's sister Ashley Dean spoke to Sky News about her sister's last phone call with her husband, saying: "Suddenly she says, 'honey the pool is caving in, the pool is sinking to the ground'.

"He said 'what are you talking about?' And she says, 'the ground is shaking, everything's shaking' and then she screamed a blood-curdling scream and the line went dead."

Ashley added: "We've never been able to see her again. I have to be realistic; my baby is gone, my baby sister is gone."

The building collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning ( Image: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue/AFP via G)

The woman is now looking for answers, as she described the building as a "death trap".

Four people have been confirmed killed and 159 are still unaccounted for, with search-and-rescue teams working around the clock through an unstable mountain of debris.

The building, which was built in 1981, had more than 130 units, about 80 of which were occupied, officials said. Roughly half appear to have collapsed.

People look at pictures of missing residents of the building ( Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Aided by dogs, cameras, sonar and heavy equipment, rescuers have been looking for any spaces that may have formed in the debris, leaving possible survivors air to breathe.

"We have hope because that's what our search-and-rescue team tells us, that they have hope," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference on Friday.

But reports have emerged that an engineer found evidence of major structural damage beneath the pool deck and "concrete deterioration" in the underground parking garage in 2018 - three years before it collapsed.

The engineer's report was produced for the condominium board in preparation for a major repair project set to get underway this year.

It was not immediately clear whether the damage described in the report was in any way connected with the building's collapse.

Vice mayor Tina Paul called the structural issue identified in the report "very alarming'' in an email this morning.

