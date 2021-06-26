The Best Seafood for the Planet Is Also the Cheapest

8960 Fontana Del Sol Way, just off Vanderbilt Beach Road. Real Seafood Company of Naples was founded in June 2004. Located in the Galleria Shoppes in North Naples, the Real Seafood Company is a picturesque restaurant well known in the area for Foley's fresh fish and seasonal favorites such as Black Grouper, Maine Lobster, Fresh Oysters, and Stone Crab. This destination restaurant offers a variety of cozy dining options, whether it's a romantic evening for two or a large party celebration. The ambiance is purely Florida, surrounded by beautiful scenery and sunlight, ample outdoor seating, and plenty of shopping and entertainment in the area. Real Seafood Company specializes in a full range of "top catch" seafood with a built-in raw bar, an extensive fresh catch list, and also features pastas, steaks, chicken and even sushi! No dinner is complete without one of our fine wines, beers, or specialty cocktails. Enjoy the ambiance, service, and the creative menu at the Real Seafood Co: where seafood is, quite simply, as it should be!