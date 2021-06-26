Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood wants Jeremy Corbyn on TV dance floor

Strictly's Craig is hoping for a rather unlikely performer to take part in a future series of the show

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood wants the show to sign Jeremy Corbyn.

The BBC star reckons the public would see a different side of the ex-Labour leader if he followed in the dance steps of other politicos like John Sergeant and Ed Balls.

Craig, 56, said: “Jeremy Corbyn – that would be hilarious.

“I would love to see Jeremy Corbyn up there, that would be absolutely sweet. I would love that.

“Anne Widdecombe did it and John Sergeant and Ed Balls was fantastic and so much fun.

“I said: ‘I would vote for you for PM’ after he put himself through that.

“They get to see the real you. Not just the politician. That is what people say about me on the panel.

“I am there for five minutes being Mr Nasty. Out of work people can be really nice.”

Other politicians to swap Westminster for Waltzes include former Conservative MP Edwina Currie and Former business secretary Sir Vince Cable who was a hit in the 2010 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Corbyn is the independent MP for Islington North, and has been an MP continuously since June 1983.

He was Leader of the Opposition from 2015 to 2020 replaced by Keir Starmer in April last year.

Craig will return to judge the hit dance contest in September alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Strictly’s longest serving professional dancer Anton Du Beke, who will make his judging debut replacing Bruno Tonioli.

Professional dancer Janette Manrara will also replace Zoe Ball on the spin off show It Takes Two.

Craig said: “I love Zoe and I am going to miss her but Jeanette is a perfect replacement – she’s going to be fantastic.”

He also praised the BBC and said “it is the fabric of this country”.

Coming out of the pandemic he admitted he values his freedom more than ever and says going to parties is “rather scary” now.

He added: “Freedom. That’s the lesson here. When you are not free to do stuff that you like doing, that’s the thing. Not to take it for granted.”

Talking about his novel Dances & Dreams on Diamond Street which comes out in paperback, he said: “It is affordable now. I get more excited when the paperback comes out because I know more people will have a go at reading it – which is good.”