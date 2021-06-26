Ryan & Conrad encourage Western New Yorkers to take part in 'Free Fishing Weekend'

Legislators tout fishing region, encourage local anglers to take part in New York State Angler Achievement Awards Program. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Bill Conrad gathered at Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda with officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen, and the Town of Tonawanda to encourage Western New Yorkers to take part in “Free Fishing Weekend” (June 26-27).