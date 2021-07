ROCKFORD — Local Artist Ingrid Hyde recently earned first-place honors at the 34th anniversary Women’s Works Art Exhibit in Woodstock. Hyde’s painting, “Bunny Girl Heroine,” created in response to a life-changing medical diagnosis, will be on display at the Old Courthouse Art Center until June 27th, along with 84 other works of art by various women honoring women in the arts. Juried pieces were selected from over 500 entries from across the globe.