Wes Borland Says Limp Bizkit Can’t Finish Their New Album Because It’s Not up To Fred Durst’s Standards

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLimp Bizkit have not yet completed their long-teased new album, Stampede of the Disco Elephants, because the music doesn’t hold up to frontman Fred Durst’s lofty standards. This according to the band’s guitarist, Wes Borland, in a new interview with Drinks with Johnny, the YouTube show hosted by Avenged Sevenfold...

Musicrock947.com

Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland recorded “the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician” for long-awaited new album

Limp Bizkit has been working on a new record off-and-on for nearly a decade now, but according to guitarist Wes Borland, it’ll be worth the wait. Speaking with Avenged Sevenfold‘s Johnny Christ‘s Drinks with Johnny web show, Borland says that the music and riffs he’s recorded for the long-awaited album is “the best stuff I’ve ever done as a musician.”
Musicmyheraldreview.com

Limp Bizkit have 35 instrumentals recorded for new album

Limp Bizkit have 35 instrumentals recorded for their long-awaited 'Stampede Of The Disco Elephants' record. Guitarist Wes Borland has teased fans the band are making some serious progress on their much-anticipated sixth studio album - their first since 2011's 'Gold Cobra' - but they are still waiting for lead singer Fred Durst's vocals.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch this outrageously impressive medley of Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U in the style of MCR, Limp Bizkit, A7X and more

If you're not familiar with Olivia Rodrigo, here's what you need to know: she's the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve an Official Chart Double position (landing at Number 1 on the singles and albums charts in the same week). She writes spunky bubblegum indie pop about moving on from disappointing ex-lovers. Oh, and her album Sour racked up a giant 51,000 chart sales in its first week alone, making it the biggest opening record of the year so far – even eclipsing Foo Fighters' Medicine At Midnight.
94.3 WCYY

Limp Bizkit To Perform In New Hampshire This August

Call it a comeback if you'd like. Pretty much everyone and their mother was listening to Limp Bizkit in the late 90's and early 2000's. Whether you were doing it all for the Nookie or just Rollin', Limp Bizkit was everywhere from radio to television. That fame can spell disaster and it did for Limp Bizkit. Band members left, records bombed and even worse, fans revolted. By 2005, Limp Bizkit was a punchline instead of a headline. For most of the last decade, Limp Bizkit has been off the road and out of sight. Perhaps the pandemic has inspired the band to give it another go.
Musicmetalinjection

LIMP BIZKIT Has About 35 New Songs, Hopes To Wrap Up New Album Soon

Limp Bizkit has been teasing a new album tentatively titled Stampede Of The Disco Elephants for years now without ever giving a release date or final track listing. According to guitarist Wes Borland in an interview with Drinks With Johnny, the hold up has been vocalist Fred Durst's unhappiness with the album. Borland adds he believes Durst will finally decide on what songs will make the album soon and the band can wrap things up.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKID ROW's New Album Won't Be Released Before 2022

SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill spoke to Everyone Loves Guitar about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's long-awaited new album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're working with [Grammy Award-winning producer] Nick Raskulinecz [FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON, RUSH] in Nashville; he's producing it. And I don't have a release date, but it will be out — I'm gonna say early next year [2022], because we're doing it in steps along the way. He's got a lot of projects going on. He's a very in-demand producer who really wants to work with us. He's been a fan for years, and we consider ourselves very lucky that he's carving out the time to work with us. He's fantastic. We've gone through pre-production with him, and it's just like having another cool member in the band in the room. Because we're a band that gets along really well with each other — we're all friends, we hang out, and he fits into that perfectly.
FMX 94.5

10 Times Rock and Metal Tour Lineups Didn’t Make Any Sense

Last month, Limp Bizkit announced a nationwide tour with Spiritbox. Pairing the nu metal party-starters with a support band who are a far more serious, experimental and genre-bending proposition caught many off guard, but fans were stoked nonetheless. Rock has a history of throwing tour lineup curveballs out into the...
MusicMetalSucks

Yngwie Malmsteen Debuts New Track “(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum”

“(Si Vis Pacem) Parabellum” is the best kind of Yngwie Malmsteen song: an instrumental one. Freed from the constraints of vocals, Yngwie is able to transcend his worst instincts (i.e., to make cheesy European power metal) and just shred his ass off for nearly six glorious minutes. If you’ve ever thought “Yngwie is a buffoon, why do people like this guy?”, well… this is why.

