Wes Borland Says Limp Bizkit Can’t Finish Their New Album Because It’s Not up To Fred Durst’s Standards

SKID ROW guitarist Scotti Hill spoke to Everyone Loves Guitar about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's long-awaited new album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're working with [Grammy Award-winning producer] Nick Raskulinecz [FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, MASTODON, RUSH] in Nashville; he's producing it. And I don't have a release date, but it will be out — I'm gonna say early next year [2022], because we're doing it in steps along the way. He's got a lot of projects going on. He's a very in-demand producer who really wants to work with us. He's been a fan for years, and we consider ourselves very lucky that he's carving out the time to work with us. He's fantastic. We've gone through pre-production with him, and it's just like having another cool member in the band in the room. Because we're a band that gets along really well with each other — we're all friends, we hang out, and he fits into that perfectly.