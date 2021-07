Creative summer date ideas, anyone? If slogans like “hot girl summer” and “vaxxed and waxed” didn’t already make it clear, so many of us are ready to get back into the dating scene and meet new people this summer. Like, really ready. After being cooped up inside all of last year, a lot of us are itching to put ourselves out there and actually do stuff with other people (still following current public health safety guidelines, of course). If your dates have been lackluster—or entirely nonexistent—you’re not alone. But they don’t need to stay that way.