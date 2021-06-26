Stupid & Funny Life Hacks for People Who Want to Watch the World Burn
Ever find yourself wondering how you people got by before "life hacks" were a thing? It seems like everyone and their mom has a pro tip they need to share with the world. There are the TikTok users promoting liquid chlorophyll, weird Russian DIY hacks that seem highly unnecessary, and then, of course, wannabe wellness or finance gurus who think a little too highly of themselves. These self-proclaimed authorities can take their "wisdom" and shove it. Instead, we prefer to get our advice from more down-to-earth sources. You know, the comic masterminds ofTwitter - and memes.cheezburger.com