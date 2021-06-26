Cancel
ROH Weekend TV Preview: Survival of the Fittest Finals, Matt Taven vs. Dutch

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will feature the Survival of the Fittest Finals. Also set for singles action will be Matt Taven vs. Dutch. Here’s the official preview from ROH’s website:. Survival of the Fittest Six-Way Elimination Final: Bandido vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Eli Isom...

411mania.com
Brian Johnson
Rhett Titus
Jay Briscoe
Chris Dickinson
Adam Cole
Roderick Strong
Matt Taven
#Combat#Roh Weekend Tv Preview#Dutch#Roh Tv#Roh World Television#Violence Unlimited#Mexisquad#Horus#Lsg#The Foundation#Roh World Tag Team Title
