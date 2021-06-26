Cancel
Fan causes horror pile-up on first day of Tour de France as cyclist crashes into sign

By Samuel Meade
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

A fan has caused a huge pile-up on the opening day of the Tour de France after he took out a cyclist with a sign.

Tony Martin was the man who came into contact with the wayward sign that resulted in half the peloton hitting the floor.

The fan didn't appear to be watching the road, instead starring at the TV cameras, before a cyclist hit his sign.

Images showed the vast chaos that was caused as cyclists and bikes were strewn across the road.

The peloton quickly neutralised the stage to allow riders to receive medical treatment.

Martin was able to remount and resume the stage. Caleb Ewan, Jack Haig and Miguel Angel Lopez were among the other riders held up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uohuz_0ag2hnJU00
A fan's sign begun the chaos

Jasha Sutterlin was one of the riders who was forced to pull out after that incident.

Wout van Aert was forced to take on his teammate’s bike right which will have hampered his chances.

The opening stage is in Brittany and includes five categorised climbs, culminating in the uphill finish on the Côte de la Fosse aux Loup.

Welshman Geraint Thomas, one of the main British hopes for the Tour, had predicted a "chaotic" start to the event, although not like this.

He said: “The Breton stages are up and down and left and right and there could be a bit of rain and wind, so it will be a chaotic first week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTVXk_0ag2hnJU00
Tony Martin's fall caused a domino affect behind him

“It’ll be a chaotic first week and it certainly will be hard. Even if gaps are not there, there will be guys who have used up a lot of mental and physical energy and that will affect everyone coming into the final week.”

After the first four days in Brittany, Stage 5 will be a time trial, which Thomas believes could be crucial.

"That first time trial will be big because in the mountains there are obviously differences but in the TT there's definitely bigger gaps between some of the pure climbers and the better time triallists,” he added.

“Even if gaps aren't there, there'll still be a lot of guys who have used up a lot of energy - mental as much as physical, so that'll still affect everyone coming into the final week.”

Thomas won the Tour de France back in 2018 whilst Chris Froome has also enjoyed huge success with four victories in the event.

