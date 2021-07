Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is backing Rafa Benitez for success with Everton. He wrote for the Daily Mail: "Contrary to what people might think, there is no lasting bitterness on my part that I left Liverpool in that summer of 2004 because Rafa wanted to sign Luis Garcia and Xabi Alonso. We shook hands a long time ago and I think this is a great appointment by Everton, though it would have been even better three or four years ago.