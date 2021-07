Mathematically we are now in the second half of the season, and the Washington Nationals need players to step up. Yesterday, it was Yan Gomes who raised his hand and accounted for all of the Nats runs. Mistakes were aplenty yesterday and a winnable game was kicked to the curb by too many miscues and non-plays — not all of them showed up on the boxscore. But once again, managerial and front office decisions are coming into play when the margin for error is razor thin. These “split-squad” depleted lineups are painful to watch.