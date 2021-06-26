Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Carnage at the Tour de France as a SPECTATOR causes a massive crash by holding her placard in front of the speeding peloton, sending riders tumbling in horrific pile-up... while Chris Froome faces anxious wait to discover how serious his injuries are

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 27 days ago

A roadside spectator showing-off a banner to the TV cameras caused chaos on stage one of the Tour de France, stepping into the road and causing a shocking pile-up.

Cycling's showpiece rolled out of Brest on Saturday to begin three weeks of racing, but the race's familiar first-week chaos reared its head with 45km to go.

As the peloton wound its way through the narrow Brittany back roads, the Jumbo-Visma team were organised together on the right-hand-side of the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2E9O_0ag2hHGM00
A roadside spectator caused a massive crash in the Tour de France on Saturday with a banner 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYyr7_0ag2hHGM00
Tony Martin had nowhere to go when the supporter stepped out, looking at the TV cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYaV1_0ag2hHGM00
The massive accident caused a massive blockage and saw more than 20 riders hit the deck 

With all-but a couple of riders in the 184-strong field behind him, Tony Martin was protecting his team leader Primoz Roglic when a spectator stepped into the road, looking into the TV cameras ahead.

Martin had nowhere to go as he slammed into the fan's arm and fell hard onto the asphalt, before the German's team-mates and competitors piled in behind.

More than 20 riders hit the deck, with Team DSM's Jasha Sutterlin forced to abandon the race due to his injuries.

The message on the reckless spectator's banner read 'allez opi omi', which is a greeting to grandparents in French.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12C0fg_0ag2hHGM00
Tony Martin was the man brought down initially, left with some road rash on his left side 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Hwdt_0ag2hHGM00
Julian Alaphilippe, who came down in the crash, remounted and went on to take victory 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UBXFB_0ag2hHGM00
It was a scary start to the 2021 edition with two major crashes on the winding Brittany roads

World champion Julian Alaphilippe, who went on to win the stage, was brought down in the crash, alongside Belgian superstar Wout van Aert and Peter Sagan.

Rogue spectators interfering with the riders are a rare sight, particularly at Le Tour, and the crash is one of the most shocking in the race's recent memory.

The cycling community reacted furiously, with Michael Hutchinson writing on Twitter: 'It's a long time since I've seen anything so stupid as that spectator.'

@MagnusOpus33 added: 'This idiotic spectator caused the whole peloton to crash in the Tour de France. Horrendous, catastrophic. Ban that person forever.'

With the race still calm before things hotted-up for the chaotic run-in, Team Ineos and Deceuninck Quick-Step eased-off the pace at the front, allowing the walking wounded to regain contact with the bunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389Nqt_0ag2hHGM00
Chris Froome's continued participation in the race appeared to be in the balance after he was brought down - and now requires scans to see the extent of his injuries

With six kilometres to go there was another pile-up, this time at much higher speeds as the favourites battled for position. Chris Froome was the big name brought down, looking in serious pain before eventually remounting and finishing the stage.

The four-time Tour winner was left sitting in the road in pain following a multi-bike pile-up near the finish — the second crash of the stage.

Froome, riding for the Israel Start-Up team, had worked hard to earn his first ride in the Tour for three years following an almost career-ending injury during the 2019 Criterium.

But on Saturday night his continued participation in this year’s race appeared to be in the balance. He tweeted: ‘Not how I planned for today to go. Off for some scans.’

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Julian Alaphilippe
Person
Peter Sagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#Peloton#Le Tour#Brest#German#Team Dsm#Belgian#Twitter#Team Ineos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Sports
Related
CyclingFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pogacar up big at Tour de France

QUILLAN, France – Tadej Pogacar will head into the final week of the Tour de France with a commanding advantage to retain cycling's elite title after he was unchallenged on the 14th stage won by Bauke Mollema on Saturday. Pogacar's remaining rivals held off from attacking the defending champion during...
CyclingNBC Sports

2021 Tour de France standings

2021 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 13 of 21 …. Climbers (Polka-Dot Jersey) Young Rider (White Jersey) 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) — 52:27:12. 2. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) — +5:32. 3. Aurelien Paret Peintre (FRA) — +24:44. 4. David...
CyclingJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

German rider Politt wins Tour de France stage 12 in Nimes

NIMES, France (AP) — Rarely in the spotlight, Nils Politt struggled to believe victory was his when it finally came at the Tour de France. After dropping his last remaining rivals on the road leading to the city of Nimes in southern France, the German hit his helmet several times and shook his head as if to say, “I can’t believe it.”
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Gaudu working his way up Tour de France hierarchy in final week

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) may have felt his chances of a top finish on the overall of the Tour de France evaporate in the heat of stage 11, with its double climb of Mont Ventoux, but on stage 17 he continued to hold his own among the best GC contenders and plans to keep pushing through the end of the Pyrenees.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tour de France: Which GC riders lost time on the Col du Portet

Stage 17 of the Tour de France brought a return to the high mountains for the general classification contenders and another major showdown atop the Col du Portet. The 16-kilometre climb in the Pyrenees would be the highest-altitude finish of the race and, at an average gradient of 8.7 per cent, it would spell another big battle among the men at the top of the standings.
CyclingPosted by
Reuters

Kuss wins Tour de France stage 15 as Pogacar holds lead

ANDORRA, July 11 (Reuters) - American Sepp Kuss claimed his maiden victory on the Tour de France with a solo ride in the 15th stage as defending champion Tadej Pogacar was barely bothered in the 191.3-km mountain trek from Ceret to Andorra on Sunday. The Jumbo-Visma rider prevailed from the...
CyclingBBC

How Tour de France stage 20 unfolded

Anyway, with that - we're off. Check out the full stage results here. And the report's building up nicely. He could win a record breaking 35th Tour stage and break Eddy Merckx's mark. IN Paris. ON the Champs-Elysees. See you then, then. Post update. Interesting what he said about adrenaline....
Cyclingchatsports.com

Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France mountain stage; new second-place rider

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France — Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar finished ahead of his rivals and took a major step toward another title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees on Wednesday. The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he...
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Mollema chooses his moment wisely at Tour de France

Bauke Mollema knows how to choose his moment. Before the Tour de France had even begun, he had underlined stage 14 in his road book. It caught the eye of the Trek-Segafredo rider for two reasons. The start town, Carcassonne, was where he had won his previous Tour stage in 2017, and the rolling road to Quillan lent itself to a break.
CyclingSkySports

Tour de France: Mark Cavendish left to wait for historic stage win as Matej Mohoric solos to stage 19 victory

Mark Cavendish must wait until the Champs-Elysees on Sunday for his chance to make more Tour de France history after Matej Mohoric won stage 19 out of a breakaway in Libourne. The largely flat 207km stage from Mourenx promised to be one of two remaining opportunities for Cavendish to move clear of Eddy Merckx and score his 35th career Tour stage win, but the breakaway had other ideas as Mohoric took his second stage of the race.
CyclingSporting News

Tour de France prize money: How much does the winner make?

The Tour de France is undoubtedly the biggest and most prestigious cycling race in the world, but the prize money doesn't really stack up. The winner of the three week stage race takes home just under (AU) $800,000, while each stage winner earns (AU) $17,541. The total prize pool for...
Cyclingdailyjournal.net

Tour de France riders head to Tokyo with Olympics in sight

Wout van Aert had just concluded one of the most remarkable performances of anyone in the Tour de France with a thrilling sprint victory on the Champs-Elysees in Paris when he was asked about his Olympic ambitions. The breakthrough Belgian star, who also won a time trial and mountain stage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy