Dustin Pedroia is one of the most hard-nosed players to ever put on a Red Sox uniform. But on Friday night, we saw a softer side of the former Boston second baseman. Pedroia, a little over four months after announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball, was honored at Fenway Park prior to the Red Sox’s series opener against the New York Yankees. A handful of Pedroia’s former teammates were on hand for the ceremony, while others delivered video messages.