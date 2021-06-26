Yankees’ key reliever goes down again with another injury

When the New York Yankees needed their $17 million closer to close out an 8-4 game, he blew it. They didn’t even have their $13 million relievers to help, as Zack Britton is on the IL (again). It’s horrible that they have $30 million invested in two relievers that have cost us games or have been hurt. They can’t keep paying a premium for relievers, because they’ve got more money in Aroldis Chapman and Britton than they do in their entire rotation outside of Gerrit Cole. The super bullpen idea works because the Yankees have cheap guys who are great. Darren O’Day, Lucas Luetge, Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green, Luis Cessa, Nestor Cortes Jr., they’ve all been rock solid. Even Albert Abreu and Michael King have sub 2.20 ERAs as relievers.