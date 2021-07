The city and borough of Juneau says COVID-19 case numbers have increased from a small cruise ship that ended its voyage after people tested positive in Petersburg last week. The American Constellation has been tied up in the Capital City since Saturday. Passengers flew out of Juneau after docking there and the crew remained onboard. Since last Friday, however, another seven people from the ship have tested positive, driving the total case count to ten. Three of the ten, along with their close contacts, stayed behind in Petersburg last week to isolate and quarantine.