Rescue of Luby's slides to the top of this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally tied the knot on Saturday, July 3, and from all the details divulged on social media, this American royal wedding was B-A-N-A-N-A-S. "The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen," Carson Daly, their Voice-co-star, who officiated the ceremony, said on Today. "... The wedding, the best way to describe it, is it was perfectly them .. It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is."