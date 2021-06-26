Cancel
Dallas, TX

Rescue of Luby's slides to the top of this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
CultureMap Dallas
CultureMap Dallas
 14 days ago
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Buyer comes to rescue Luby's cafeteria restaurants in Dallas and Texas. A new deal will keep Dallasites eating square fish and mac & cheese for the foreseeable future: Luby's, the Houston-based restaurant chain, has sold its cafeteria restaurant business to a new corporation founded by entrepreneur Calvin Gin.

CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

