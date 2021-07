The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to build a championship culture around Zion Williamson so they may contend for titles instead of watching their former players star in the NBA Finals. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) won a ring last year and either Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) or Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks) will lift the trophy in the next few weeks. Having scouted the Eastern Conference for two solid playoff-caliber rotational pieces, the Pelicans might try to attract a star from a Western Conference rival to chase their playoff goals.