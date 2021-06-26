Cancel
Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: Being A Survivor

By Liam O'Leary
Cover picture for the articleVictor Strand is one of the best survivors in Fear The Walking Dead. You can say what you want about Victor Strand as a character, but one thing you have to give him is that he’s one hell of a survivor. In spite of all the hairy situations he’s found himself in throughout Fear The Walking Dead, he always manages to find a way out of it. That, if nothing else, is admirable, even if some of his other behaviors aren’t.

TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Fears the Reapers in Final Season Teaser: "The End Begins"

The Reapers return as the epic end of The Walking Dead begins. The 24-episode Final Season, kicking off with a two-part season premiere August 22 on AMC, sees the collective communities living as one behind the ravaged walls of an Alexandria at risk of collapse after the Whisperer War. Among them are Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her new group of survivors, the Wardens, who are the would-be prey of masked marauders they call the Reapers. The human-hunting villains attacked Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in "Home Sweet Home," and the survivors will fear the Reapers when The Walking Dead lives again:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 will see John Dorie Sr again?

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead ended with a literal bang as cult leader Teddy Maddox and his followers launched a nuclear warhead. Now, fans are anxious to see what happens next. Season seven started filming while the sixth season was airing, and it is anyone’s guess where the story will go. The threat of Teddy is gone, but what will come next?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 "Biggest Reinvention" Yet; New Image

Earlier this month, fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead were pleasantly surprised to get an early update on how production on the seventh season was going- and from someone who should know. Jenna Elfman (June Dorie) shared a look at her set chair, the clapperboard for S07E03, and an especially nice black-n-white image with her horse- along with a caption promising that the new episodes are "so strong." Now, we're getting a look at the Twitch interview that co-showrunner Ian Golberg took part in with host Clarke Wolfe to discuss the sixth season finale as well as what's to come next season. But before we get to that, Goldberg shared a look at one of the post-nuclear blast walkers- in this case, one that's been fused with a shopping cart because of the nuclear blast- to drive home the point of just how different the show's world will be moving forward.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Walking Dead Season 11: Will the Reapers Be the End of Alexandria?

One could argue that The Walking Dead is only ever as good as its villains. Since the survivors on AMC’s long-running zombie series learned to view the undead as environmental hazards rather than antagonists, the show has needed good old-fashioned human baddies to step up to the plate. The Walking...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Yes, That Was The Walking Dead Star Cailey Fleming in This Week's Loki

As tough as this might be to take, we think it's safe to say that even the most diehard fans of AMC's The Walking Dead need to have some television loves outside of the TWD universe. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, especially considering just how great the selection of shows is out there. It's the same case with the actors in the TWD universe- as much as Norman Reedus might like playing Daryl or Jeffrey Dean Morgan feels playing Negan is like a second skin, they like to flex their creative muscles with new themes and genres- many spending time behind the camera writing and directing. But this week, those two concepts collided in a very cool way with Cailey Fleming (aka Judith Grimes) taking on a very important role in the MCU via Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. In "The Nexus Event," viewers are offered a flashback to Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) backstory with the Time Variance Authority (TVA)- and guess who played Young Sylvie? Yup, that's right- and Fleming was excited to take to social media to finally talk about it.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

THE WALKING DEAD Season 11 - Five Promo Teasers, New Photos, and Character Descriptions

AMC has unloaded a bunch of marketing material for the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead. Yes, the flagship series is coming to an end, but it’s going to be followed up with more spinoff shows. I’ve actually been enjoying this series, but I’m not sure what to expect as the franchise continues with the upcoming spinoff shows. From what I understand, this final season is going to get really interesting.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Season 11 Synopses Tease A Dangerous Mission For The Survivors

Official synopses for the first two episodes of The Walking Dead season 11 have landed, and they tease the survivors embarking on a suicide mission. Following those six pandemic-produced episodes that arrived earlier this year, the post-apocalyptic drama returns for its final season later this summer, and we’ve been promised that these eps will restore the bigger scope and scale we’re used to from the show. Namely, we’re going to get hordes of walkers again.

