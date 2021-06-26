Fear The Walking Dead, Survival Rule Of The Week: Being A Survivor

As tough as this might be to take, we think it's safe to say that even the most diehard fans of AMC's The Walking Dead need to have some television loves outside of the TWD universe. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, especially considering just how great the selection of shows is out there. It's the same case with the actors in the TWD universe- as much as Norman Reedus might like playing Daryl or Jeffrey Dean Morgan feels playing Negan is like a second skin, they like to flex their creative muscles with new themes and genres- many spending time behind the camera writing and directing. But this week, those two concepts collided in a very cool way with Cailey Fleming (aka Judith Grimes) taking on a very important role in the MCU via Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki. In "The Nexus Event," viewers are offered a flashback to Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) backstory with the Time Variance Authority (TVA)- and guess who played Young Sylvie? Yup, that's right- and Fleming was excited to take to social media to finally talk about it.