Who is Ethan Mbappe? Kylian's younger brother in PSG's academy

By Jamie Spencer
90min.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere must be something in the water in the Mbappe house. While World Cup winner Kylian is already one of the greatest players of his generation and in with a chance of becoming one of the greatest of all time, younger brother Ethan is also making a name for himself in youth football.

www.90min.com
