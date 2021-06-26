Who is Ethan Mbappe? Kylian's younger brother in PSG's academy

France’s shocking loss to Switzerland in the Euros was loaded with narratives, all culminating in a Kylian Mbappe missed penalty in the shootout. The French were among the favorites to win the delayed 2020 tournament, having come into the field as the reigning World Cup winners. Despite this, they weren’t at their best during the tournament’s group stage, drawing two of their three games. Still, it was enough to see them into the Round of 16, where they were favored to beat Switzerland. They looked on course to do just that, leading 3-1 before two Swiss goals in the final ten minutes of regular time shockingly sent the match to extra time. After a scoreless half hour, the teams had to go to a penalty shootout to decide who would advance.