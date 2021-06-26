Cancel
Henry County, VA

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: June 26

Martinsville Bulletin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Piedmont Health District now has had its first death of a resident from a variant of the original novel coronavirus. That death was added to the variant tracking database that is updated each Friday. There have been 326 deaths from COVID-19 in the district and one added this past week, but it's unclear which one might been caused by the variant. We don't know at this point the particular locality where it might have occurred and the relative timeframe. But given that the death was added on Friday, there is reason to suggest that it is more recent. VDH takes weeks or even months to verify deaths and cause based on a variety of documents. There now have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District that were caused by variants. All but 2 of those cases have been the B.1.1.7. variant, which is by far the most prevalent among the 2,718 cases statewide. None has been caused by the particularly virulent Delta variant that VDH said on Friday had been found in the state. The health district also has seen 14 hospitalizations from variants, one of the higher rates in the state. Overall there have been 152 hospitalizations and 38 deaths caused by variants statewide. VDH as of 5 p.m. Friday had added 3 more cases of COVID-19 and 1 more hospitalization in the health district. There were 2 in Patrick County and 1 in Henry County, which also had the hospitalized case. Of the 851 total hospitalizations in the district, 733 have been at least 50 years old, and 415 have been at least 70. The 7-day average remains at 2, with 1.7 cases per 100,000 population and 19.60 per 100K for 14 days. The variants database should be updated later today.

