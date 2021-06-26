Cancel
Anthony Mackie Can’t Speak On Captain America 4, But He Did Drop An Update On Black Panther 2

By Erik Swann
 14 days ago
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The theatrical side of Marvel Studios’ slate is only just about to kick off with Black Widow, but fans no doubt know the studio has plenty of films in the works. While some have been officially announced, others have only been reported like Captain America 4. The project is apparently being kept tightly under wraps, so much so that prospective star Anthony Mackie doesn’t know much about it. However, he does seem to be in the know when it comes to Black Panther 2, as he recently dropped an interesting update on the movie.

