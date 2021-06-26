LA Rams: Rob Havenstein leads OL group in bargain basement

The LA Rams seemed to focus on speed, athleticism, and special teams’ standouts in the 2021 NFL draft, and for the most part, the team certainly seemed to hit the mark over and over. The result of that special team salvo in the draft pulled the focus away from the Rams’ current roster. The overall talent and athleticism of the roster skyrocketed. And the outlook for the Rams special teams is very optimistic this year. But what of returning veterans?