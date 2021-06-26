Cancel
LA Rams: Rob Havenstein leads OL group in bargain basement

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams offensive line struggled mightily in 2019, and one of the veterans whose season was noticeably disappointing was that of offensive right tackle Rob Havenstein. The downturn was significant and called his long-term future with the team into question. Even as the Rams’ entire offensive line was able to reset and perform at a much more consistent level in 2020, there were games through the season where the optics on Havenstein’s play did not show Pro Bowl potential.

