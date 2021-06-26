Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Experts get 1st clues on what may have caused condo collapse

By CURT ANDERSON, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Some of the concrete columns were cracked. The parking garage was frequently flooded with corrosive saltwater. And the roof was undergoing repairs, with crews pounding on the tower from above for weeks. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...

www.timesdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from collapsed Florida condo tower rises to 64

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 8 (Reuters) - The confirmed death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium tower rose to 64 on Thursday after crews recovered the remains of 10 more people from the concrete and steel ruins of the building. A total of 76 people remain missing and feared...
Florida StateVoice of America

Demolition Experts Implode Partially Collapsed Florida Condo

Demolition experts imploded the rest of a partially collapsed condominium building in South Florida late Sunday in response to fears that it was unstable and could come down in the face of high winds from an advancing tropical storm. It took a matter of seconds for the remaining structure to...
ConstructionPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Lack of steel reinforcements may have caused Miami building collapse, engineers say

An insufficient number of steel reinforcements at the base of the building may have caused the catastrophic Champlain Towers South collapse, according to engineering experts who have reviewed the building site and photos of the destruction.According to original design plans for the building from 1979, numerous steel reinforcements were called for to connect concrete slabs below the parking deck to vertical columns supporting other parts of the building further above. But initial collapse-site photos reveal less reinforcements than the plans originally called for, according to the New York Times, which reported the potential flaw.“The bars might not be arranged...
Florida Statewkok.com

Valley Engineer Assesses What May Have Led to Florida Building Collapse

NORTHUMBERLAND – A structural engineer in the Valley is assessing what may have caused the deadly building collapse in Sunrise, Florida. Dave Zartman of Zartman Construction says accidents like these usually build up, “When you have a structural failure, its rebar can no longer hold its load, and to me it just seems like the building was that weak and that bad from deterioration over time.”
Accidentsbiscaynetimes.com

What Caused a Surfside Tower to Collapse?

After people pick up the pieces of their lives, after the stories of heroism are told, after the dead are buried, we'll still be asking: What caused a wing of a 12-story oceanfront condo in Surfside to collapse?. The building had been undergoing roof work for the past six months,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Miami Condo Tower Collapse Likely Started at Bottom of Building, Experts Say

The Miami condo tower collapse that has killed at least nine people and left 152 more unaccounted for appears to have been caused by a failure at the bottom of the 13-story building. A team of structural engineers studying footage of the disaster that sent more than 50 apartment residences crashing to the ground has pinpointed a possible failure near the ground floor. “It does appear to start either at or very near the bottom of the structure,” Donald Dusenberry, a consulting engineer who specializes in structural collapses, told The New York Times. “It’s not like there’s a failure high and it pancaked down.” Three years ago, a structural engineer hired by the Champlain Towers South identified “major structural damage” to the building’s concrete foundations and “abundant” cracks in the parking garage. Residents have said that they had felt the building shaking in recent years while construction was going on nearby.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Structural engineer on possible causes of Florida condo collapse

The confirmed death toll in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse has risen to 10, with 151 still missing, as rescue crews continue searching the rubble. Matthys Levy, a structural engineer and author of the book "Why Buildings Fall Down," spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the investigation into possible causes of the collapse.
Surfside, FLrealtybiznews.com

Experts ponder Surfside condo collapse as rescue work continues

Florida homeowners might be feeling nervous following the mysterious and tragic collapse of a 12-story condo in Surfside last week. Local and state officials are continuing to investigate the disaster, which saw at least 55 of the 136 units in the Champlain Towers South residential building suddenly collapse at around 1.30 am Thursday morning. One line of investigation is the apparent danger of building atop of the shifting sands found on a barrier island such as Miami Beach, especially as sea levels rise.
Beauty & FashionCommercial Observer

Expert Found “Major Structural Damage” in Collapsed Condo in 2018

A 2018 report found that Champlain Towers South — the Surfside residential building that partially collapsed Thursday, killing at least four — had “major errors” in its structure. The study, conducted by Frank Morabito of Morabito Consultants, stated that insufficient waterproofing in the pool deck area was causing damage to...
Florida Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Mystery of what caused South Florida condo collapse deepens

The collapse of a high-rise condo tower in South Florida early Thursday morning has left at least four people dead and 159 more currently unaccounted for. Now, as the search for survivors continues, a critical question looms: What caused the building to fall?. Officials are promising an urgent inquiry as...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Storm may have caused roof collapse on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said Saturday's stormy weather is likely to have caused a roof collapse not far from Irving Park Cemetery on the Northwest Side. The Caliber Collision Repair Shop is located on 76th and West Irving Park Road. The roof collapsed not long after a strong storm passed...
Florida StateWLFI.com

Purdue experts weigh in on Florida condo building collapse

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)—Engineering experts at Purdue are weighing in on the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida. They say there was one critical point that may have prevented the tragic accident. School of Civil Engineering Professor Rodrigo Salgado said this isn't a usual occurrence. "Obviously something quite wrong had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy