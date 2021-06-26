Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1015 AM CDT. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until late Monday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Saturday was 26.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Monday afternoon and continue falling to 17.6 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground.