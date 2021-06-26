Cancel
New Hanover County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Clinton County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Marion, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Clinton; Marion; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON...SOUTHERN MARION AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 204 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Boulder to near Nashville to 7 miles northwest of Pinckneyville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Centralia, Sandoval, Central City, Irvington, Odin, Ashley, Salem and Helm. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between exits 109 and 116. Interstate 64 in Illinois between exits 41 and 61. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 11:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Maricopa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Cass County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cass, Otoe, Sarpy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Cass; Otoe; Sarpy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MILLS...SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SARPY LANCASTER...JOHNSON...OTOE...SOUTHERN DOUGLAS...SOUTHEASTERN SAUNDERS...NORTHERN GAGE AND CASS COUNTIES At 1230 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Omaha to 5 miles southeast of Sterling, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Southern Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs, Bellevue, Papillion, La Vista, Plattsmouth, Ralston, Gretna, Waverly, Ashland, Syracuse, Tecumseh, Hickman, Springfield, Yutan, Louisville, Weeping Water, Bennet and Elmwood. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH
Hardin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 609 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gist to near Port Arthur to 9 miles southwest of Sabine Pass. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lake Charles, Port Arthur, Sulphur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Cameron, Silsbee, Westlake, West Orange, Vinton, Grand Lake, Deweyville, Evadale and Central Gardens.
Bollinger County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bollinger by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bollinger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BOLLINGER COUNTY At 623 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Grassy to near Leopold to near Advance, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marble Hill, Leopold, Grassy, Zalma and Glenallen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Taos County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TAOS AND NORTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM MDT At 343 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Amalia, or 20 miles northeast of Questa, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Amalia.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MADISON...WAYNE...PIERCE...ANTELOPE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX...SOUTHERN CEDAR AND NORTHERN STANTON COUNTIES At 1026 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Plainview, or 23 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pierce, Hadar, Norfolk and Hoskins. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison, Pierce, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison; Pierce; Platte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN MADISON...NORTHWESTERN PLATTE...SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE...ANTELOPE AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM CDT At 950 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Orchard to 9 miles southwest of Elgin. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Albion, Neligh, Newman Grove, St. Edward, Elgin, Clearwater, Cedar Rapids, Petersburg, Oakdale, Meadow Grove, Tilden, Primrose, Loretto and The Highway 14 And 56 Junction. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.
Mills County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mills, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mills; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR MONTGOMERY...MILLS AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES At 1248 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Offutt AFB to 5 miles north of Essex, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pacific Junction. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...65MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Bollinger County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND SOUTHERN ILLINOIS At 255 AM, a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Mount Carmel and Carbondale in southern Illinois, west to near Greenville Missouri. Movement of the line was east, southeast. As the storms continue to move across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, expect gusty winds 35 to 45 mph, very heavy rain, and possibly small hail with the strongest storms.
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates; Cass; Henry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MIAMI...LINN SOUTHWESTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN HENRY AND BATES COUNTIES UNTIL 915 AM CDT At 826 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Cygne, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Butler, Adrian, Rich Hill, Pleasanton, La Cygne, Mound City, Archie, Drexel, Linn Valley, Hume, Parker, Blue Mound, Prescott, Fontana, Amsterdam, Amoret, Rockville, Foster, Merwin and Passaic.
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY IN THE BAGDAD AREA UNTIL 600 PM MST At 520 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Bagdad to near Yava. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Bagdad and Yava.
Hancock County, ILweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, McDonough by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; McDonough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois La Moine River at Colmar affecting Hancock and McDonough Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the La Moine River at Colmar. * From this evening to Tuesday afternoon. * At 5:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 22.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Water affects the lowest portions of Lambert Road and affects Lamar Road approximately 100 feet north of the intersection with County Road 26. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water affects lower roads around Birmingham.
Baldwin County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Jones, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 21:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Jones; Putnam SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM...BALDWIN NORTHEASTERN JONES AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM EDT At 1113 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was centered near Monticello. Another strong storm was located over the west end of Lake Sinclair. Both storms were moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Milledgeville, Monticello, Midway-Hardwick, Meriwether, Ethridge, Underwood, Allenwood, Resseaus Crossroads, Pancras, Scottsboro, Plant Harlee Branch, Hardwick, Browns Crossing, Stanfordville and Blountsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Hancock County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hancock County in west central Illinois Henderson County in west central Illinois Southern Warren County in west central Illinois Northern McDonough County in west central Illinois Southeastern Henry County in southeastern Iowa Central Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa Northeastern Lee County in southeastern Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Burlington, or over Burlington, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Carman and Gladstone around 720 PM CDT. Stronghurst and Terre Haute around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Raritan, Roseville, Good Hope and Sciota. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Vista Police Department, Holly Beach and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

