A decent amount of time has passed between the Big Apple TV+ launch and now. At this point, the streaming service is practically an oldie, with a whole slew of other apps and channels that have moved into the streaming game since Apple announced it would wade into the world of original content. That also means we have a wider selection of series to choose from. Back in the days of its launch, there were the big introductory five: The Morning Show and See and For All Mankind had people buzzing about what big names Apple could draw in for future projects.