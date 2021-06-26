Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

American Chinese food: More than “just takeout”

By Joe Nguyen
Denver Post
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1983, Tim Ma’s parents opened Bamboo Garden in Conway, Arkansas. It was a side hustle — his mother was in graduate school, and his father worked full time as a medical technician. As owners of the only Chinese restaurant in their small town, the Mas made good money in their first year. But it wasn’t without setbacks. There was the brick hurled into their family’s home, the drunken driver who crashed into the restaurant’s dining room and the eventual arrival of competition, when their talented chef opened his own restaurant across the street.

www.denverpost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Restaurants#Good Food#Peanut Oil#Fast Food#Food Drink#Asian American#Orange Beef#Chef#Taiwanese#Branzino#Americanized#Mamahuhu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

You No Longer Have to Fly to Denmark to Get a Taste of Noma

A fun part of my pre-pandemic life was thinking about all the restaurants I would never have the pleasure of eating at, and then feeling terrible about myself. Maybe they were too expensive, or too hard to get a reservation at, or just too far away. Then there was Noma, the award-winning Copenhagen restaurant of chef René Redzepi. It was a trifecta: Distant, truly expensive, and impossible to get into. But now, for those of us not lucky enough to fly to Denmark for a 20-course meal even without a global pandemic holding us back, the Noma Projects arm of the restaurant is poised to release a line of garum condiments.
AgricultureDenver Post

Get Cooking: Corn is that sweet comet of summer meals

Concerning corn, you have no idea. This food crop is so fertile and adaptable that it grows below sea level (in the Caspian Depression north of the Caspian Sea) and up to 12,000 feet in elevation (in the Peruvian Andes). It thrives in a massive band on the Earth defined by the 50th degrees latitude north and south. (On the north sit Vancouver, Kiev and Prague, hardly Iowa.)
Food & Drinksdairyherd.com

This Sustainable Creamery is Known for More Than Just Cheese

Known for its award-winning cheeses and clear mission – “People dedicated to sustainability, service and the art and tradition of creating the world’s finest handmade cheese.” - Rogue Creamery was recently named the Outstanding Dairy Processing and Manufacturing Sustainability Award winner presented by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. Based...
RecipesPosted by
Travel + Leisure

6 Asian American Chefs Share Their Favorite Recipes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. "I'm culturally Asian, but I distinctively grew up in America. What does that food look like?" This topic came up over and over with six American chefs of Asian descent. Each mentioned having a personal style of cooking unique to their experiences, training, and upbringing.
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

The 6 Best Vegan BBQ Joints Across America

It’s summer, and there’s no better way to celebrate our favorite season than with our favorite barbecued dishes. But really, we’ll take a slab of barbecued seitan any day of the year. Despite the skeptics, plant-based pitmasters around the country have transformed this meat-heavy culture into one of inclusivity and compassion. Whether you’re in California, Idaho, or Colorado, you can find a satisfying vegan meat to take you back to your hometown roots (but without the animal cruelty). To get in the spirit of summer, we’re ordering from these five vegan eateries across the country.
Posted by
Ryan Fan

My Chinese Family Thinks Red Lobster Is a 5 Star Restaurant

Mainstream culture often regards Red Lobster as a family-friendly chain restaurant on the same level as Olive Garden or Outbacks. It’s not quite the cheapest restaurant on par with fast-food chains like McDonald’s and Burger King, but it isn’t the fanciest either.
Woodinville, WAseattlerefined.com

Bobae Coffee & Tea serve more than just great beverages

Walking into Bobae Coffee and Tea in Woodinville for the first time, I immediately noticed a difference. Instead of the usual espresso choices listed on the wall, I found options like Nitro Jasmine Silver Tip Milk Tea, Lavender White Chocolate Milk Tea and Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade. Before I could even feel overwhelmed, I was greeted by Erica, who was ready and willing to answer any questions that I might have. I went with a Caramel Nitro Cold Brew and was encouraged to try it with a topping called a coffee jelly. Why not?
Theater & DanceEater

The Almost-Sacred Dance of Making Southern Mac and Cheese

In 2015, I left my hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, to jumpstart my career, wring life of its meaning, and experience what the world had to offer outside of the Deep South. The most notable difference, excluding accents and geographically rooted slang, was the cuisine. While living in Boston, I grew to love dining on fresh catches of the day, followed by bread bowls overflowing with clam chowder, and my life-changing first encounter with broccolini. And then there were things I couldn’t fathom, like breadcrumbs on macaroni and cheese.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Celebrate More than Just the U.S.A. This Weekend

With Independence Day on deck for this weekend, a number of Houston restaurants are offering special menus and deals. There may even be some parties out there. And it's not just American independence we're celebrating this weekend. Read on for more information on a very northern celebration, as well. State...
RecipesThe Daily Meal

Every Cut of Steak You Need to Know

If you’re a carnivore, you should know your steaks!. The filet mignon is cut from the tenderloin. Because it’s a muscle that doesn’t get much use, it’s incredibly tender and when cooked correctly can be cut with a fork. That makes it quite expensive. It's super easy to cook, but it can lack in the flavor department because it's so lean, so it helps when it's wrapped in bacon. Also be sure not to overcook a filet, or they'll be extremely dry.
Food & DrinksBHG

What Is a Truffle and Why Is It So Expensive?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Several years ago I enjoyed a fancy multi-course meal with one standout dish I still dream about: truffle risotto. It was my first experience with truffles (and legit risotto, for that matter), and I savored every last bite. Fast forward to a couple of weeks ago, and I accomplished another culinary goal by cooking with my first-ever black truffle in celebration of the annual Black Truffle Festival. The virtual session taught me how to make the most amazing truffle pasta (more on that later). After indulging in one of the best meals I've ever made at home, I realized I still didn't know much about these delightful truffle mushrooms. And since truffles cost so much, I wanted to know the best way to store them so I wouldn't let any go to waste. Here's what I found out so you'll know what to do if you are lucky enough to get your hands on a fresh truffle.
RecipesBon Appétit

This Spicy Khmer Condiment Is Our New Favorite Way to Use Tomatoes

Southeast Asian cuisine is a beautiful tapestry of rich flavors influenced by even richer histories. One country whose cuisine is often ignored by the Western mainstream is Cambodia, a sliver of land nestled between Thailand and Vietnam with its own deep vibrant cuisine that was almost lost to genocide in the 1970s.
RestaurantsGrub Street

Does Eleven Madison Park’s Vegan-Friendly Menu Live Up to the Hype?

It’s been two weeks since the chef Daniel Humm unveiled the newest menu at his extravagant, almost comically luxurious Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park. The big news, of course, is that this latest iteration of the restaurant (which was once known for dishes like lavender-glazed duck and opulent blocks of slow-cooked pork) eschews animal products, instead offering a fully plant-based meal. Does it live up to the hype, and the price? Two experts weigh in.
Gardeningwvgazettemail.com

WV Culinary Team: Dandelions more than just weeds

Those bright pops of yellow that spring up on a summer lawn are more than just weeds indicating that the grass is a day or two past its prime. Dandelions, named for their sharply toothed leaves (a version of the French phrase “dent de lion,” which means “lion’s tooth”), offer much more in the way of culinary and herbal value.
WorldCosmopolitan

5 incredible chefs you can meet and eat with at Taste of London this year

Next month is quite possibly the most important food festival in the capital - Taste of London - when 40,000 hungry Londoners will descend on Regent's Park on 7-11 July and 14-18 July to rub shoulders with some of the coolest chefs on the planet. If you've always wanted the chance to meet the food industry's most exciting up-and coming talent (and stuff your face with their tasty grub), then a trip to the festival's NEFF Cook and Connect is a must.
Restaurantsgoodhousekeeping.com

The French Fries Everyone Is Talking About in Your State

"Best spot in bham! Try the Philly steak pita! With chilli cheese fries!" - Foursquare user Noah Williams. "Mushroom burger is the bomb and the fries are awesome!" - Foursquare user Walt Silmon. "Delicious fries, but you would know that if you were there." - Foursquare user Kelley Perry. "The...
Gardeningprovidencejournal.com

Nature's takeout food: Foraging for edible plants in RI

SMITHFIELD — Watching Russ Cohen hustle along a field edge is almost like watching a guy race down a grocery aisle minutes before closing time. Except that Cohen’s food shopping actually has no time constraint; he’s moving fast because foraging gets him excited. “I like connecting to nature through my...
RecipesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Yes, There's an Easy Way to Eat Soup Dumplings — Here's How to Do It

While dim sum is a meal made up of numerous small dishes, it's the soup dumplings that always get me. The steamed buns filled with hot soup and pork are utterly delicious, but have you ever wondered what the proper method to eating them is? After all, you can't bite into a soupy dumpling without creating a mess! I know I'm not alone when I say I've awkwardly gone for the full mouth stuff (where you shove the entire dumpling into your mouth) only to find that it's way way too hot. In Chinese culture, where soup dumplings (also called xiao long bao) originated, there's a whole method to eating this savory dish, and as you might have guessed . . . it doesn't involve shoving anything into your mouth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy