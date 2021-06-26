10 Easy Pie Recipes Perfect To Whip Up When the Craving Strikes

Baking a pie in the evenings is the ultimate way to end a relaxing day. Here are 10 easy pie recipes you can quickly whip up for when you're craving pie any day of the week. Whether you like apples or not, apple pie recipes are always a hit because everyone loves a crispy pie crust and vanilla ice cream. Ice cream on top of apple pie is a classic no matter how you slice it! This Easy Apple Pie is sure to be easy enough to make quickly. Throw some ice cream on top for an ice cream pie of sorts. You can even add caramel over the top for a caramel apple pie.