OKC Thunder Rumors: What’s Going on in the OKC World?. Over the last week, a trade rumor has been going around that involved Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The trade included Detroit sending over the number one pick for Gilgeous-Alexander and the number six pick. Although this is just speculation, it’s still an insane rumor that has yet to be proven true. OKC would be wise not to consider that trade for multiple reasons: Gilgeous-Alexander is a budding all star who’s only 22 and the sixth overall pick is still going to land them an insanely promising prospect. Cade Cunningham is more than likely going to go first overall and trading Gilgeous-Alexander (slower paced, possession guard with extreme efficiency) for Cunningham (slower paced, possession guard) wouldn’t be ideal.