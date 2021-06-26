Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Great Campfire Pizza Pocket!

By Maddie
Posted by 
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know about you, but I hate hot dogs. I know, not a popular opinion. It's certainly not very American of me. Although I do not like to eat hot dogs, that does not mean I do not like to spend time outdoors sitting around a campfire. Growing up, my grandparents were always big campers and we would either visit or join them on their adventures. My mom and brother are huge hot dog fans and always jump at the chance to roast them over the fire. My dad and I, however, were always unenthused. While they enjoyed their hot dogs, we had to get creative and cook our own delicious campfire meal. My dad introduced me to the campfire hot pocket, and I have looked forward to it every time we have camped since.

newstalk1280.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campfire#Camping#New Favorite#Food Drink#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipesvoiceofalexandria.com

The Perfect Summertime Pie

(Culinary.net) Summer is the time to relax, refresh and indulge in sweet and heavenly treats. While you’re lounging poolside and watching the kids play, enjoy a cool, creamy and absolutely divine dessert that’s perfect on a hot day. This luscious Coconut Key Lime Cream Pie has a smooth texture with...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

Watermelon Pizza Is the Delicious No-Bake Summer Dessert That’s Great for Your Gut—Here’s How To Make It

It goes without saying that we’ve been looking forward to the Fourth of July barbecue classics—burgers, hot dogs, and every form of alt-meat under the sun—since September. But let’s be honest: we eat grilled chicken and black bean-slash-Beyond burgers year-round. The real superstar of the summer cookout, without a doubt, is the fresh fruit dessert. In addition to being delicious, desserts like peach cobbler, blueberry pie, and strawberry shortcake all have one thing in common—they make the most of the produce that’s in season right now.
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

We Tasted 5 Chain Restaurants' Fries and These Are the Best

There are two food items I could eat every day and never get sick of—peanut butter and potatoes (respectively). You can blame the latter on my Irish roots. Growing up, almost every dinner involved spuds in some form. Mashed potatoes, smashed potatoes, roasted potatoes, and baked potatoes—I love them all. But, I'd be lying if I said all potatoes were created equally because they're not. This is especially true when it comes to French fries.
Myrtle Beach, SCmyrtlebeach.com

Extreme Pizza

Extreme Pizza of Myrtle Beach is located at Broadway at the Beach in Celebrity Circle! Extreme Pizza has been open since 2016 and offers dine-in, carry-out, and delivery to the Myrtle Beach area. Not only does Extreme Pizza serve amazing signature pizzas, but they also serve calzones, subs, wings, and salads! You can get the basics on your pizza like cheese or pepperoni, or you can get some extreme toppings like shredded pork, mandarin oranges, honey, and black beans, to name a few! One of the new signature pizzas is called “Up the Creek!” This pizza is topped with Italian Sausage, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Oregano. Another signature pizza is the “Kickin Chicken!” This pizza is topped with Carrots, Peanut Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Peanuts, Swiss-Fontina, Mozzarella, Green Onions, Cilantro. There are many options to customize like cheese, fruit, nuts, meats, sauce, spices, and vegetables.
RestaurantsSan Antonio Current

Naples Pizza

Related to Naples Pizza of New Haven, CT, this place offers up the very best of New York-style pizza. Crisp crust with a nice olive-oil flavor and really excellent blisters on top. -- Burgin Streetman, 01/08. Features: Dinner, Lunch. Payment Type: Amex, MasterCard, Visa.
Recipeshngnews.com

Campfire cuisine

Camping! Just the word evokes many feelings. If you already love it, you might fondly remember trips of the past -- recreation with friends and family, or quiet time communing with nature. If you're new to it, you might be excited about the mysterious forest or vast ocean vistas you'll see.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Themed Pocket Monster Gummies

In time for the sunny months, Kanro Puré gummies were launched in a summer-ready tropical flavor featuring all-new Pokémon-themed packaging. The sweet snacks are themed after one of the most iconic Pokémon characters in the franchise, Pikachu. The Kanro Puré gummies come in miniature Pikachu shapes as well as cartoonish hearts and rings. The Pikachu theme is extended by the playful packaging, which models Pikachu in different poses. In addition, the packaging comes in five different variations, which enable consumers to choose the style and color with which they most identify.
Food & Drinksadirondackalmanack.com

MAKE IT: Campfire Orange Blueberry Muffins

Muffins cooked in oranges – whomever originally came up with this idea deserves a medal! This versatile recipe can be made with any muffin mix, allowing you to tailor it to your preferences. 2 (7 oz.) packages blueberry muffin mix (any muffin mix will work!), plus oil, milk, or whatever...
Lawton, OKklaw.com

Where Would Guy Fieri Eat In Lawton?

I'll admit, when we get to that point in entertainment in between seasons where there's nothing new on the tube, I'll binge watch Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives for a week or two. I don't fancy myself a fan of the culinary arts beyond having a tasty meal once in a while, but there's something about the foods on that show that truly amaze anyone with an appetite. In talking about it with a buddy of mine, the question came up, if Guy Fieri drove his hot rod through Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma, where would he have to stop and eat?
RecipesAllrecipes.com

8 of Grandma's Best Recipes That We Still Love Today

We all know that grandmothers put a little extra love into their cooking, along with some secret ingredients that somehow perform a magic trick. While these recipes seem too tasty to be old timey, grandma knows best when it comes to the classics, and these recipes need zero renovation. Watch the video above and scroll below for eight of grandma's best recipes that we still love today.
Presque Isle, MEwagmtv.com

Summer is here and so is campfire season

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Summer is here and so is campfire season. But as you plan your fire, the Maine Forest Service is reminding people to properly extinguish them. A forest ranger specialist for the Maine Forest Service says in the last few years, they’ve seen an increase in unattended campfires, which can cause forest fires. He says there is one method that people can use to make sure the fire is completely out.
PetsKMBC.com

'Hot Dog Pact': Heinz petitions for hot dogs and buns in equal packs

PITTSBURGH — World-famous condiment company Heinz launched a new "Heinz Hot Dog Pact" campaign aimed at getting hot dog makers on the same page as bun makers. Currently, hot dogs are sold in packages of 10, and buns are sold in packages of eight. Heinz is calling on hot dog and hot dog bun companies to "find the answer to this hot dog packaging mismatch."
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: campfire cobbler

Cooking by the campfire is always fun during a long summer weekend. You just need to pack five ingredients for this campfire cobbler. Val Plagge with Corn, Beans, Pigs, and Kids shares her recipe. You can find it here on her blog.
Craig County, VAtheroanoker.com

Gather 'Round the Campfire

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. For the first time in three decades, a nationally-known adventure outpost in Craig County is inviting locals to come play. Most Saturday nights this summer, the rocking chairs on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy