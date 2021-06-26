Bucks vs Hawks prediction, odds, spread, line, over/under and betting info for Game 3

The 2021 NBA Finals begin this evening with Game 1 of what should be a thrilling Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks series. While this isn’t the matchup many expected prior to the 2020-21 NBA season tipping off—or even at the onset of the 2021 NBA Playoffs—it has the potential to be an incredible one. It not only features two evenly matched teams, both with their fair share of superstars, but also a pair of organizations that have a combined one championship between them (Milwaukee’s in 1971) and rabid supporters that are hungry to see their squad raise a banner.