Virginia reports 208 new COVID-19 cases; Local areas report 36 new cases, 1 death

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,680 total cases, 529,031 of which are confirmed and 150,649 are probable. There are 11,392 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,616 being confirmed and 1,776 being probable. The case numbers are up by 208, and deaths are up by 3 since Friday.

A total of 7,665,096 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Saturday Virginia has given a total of 8,962,502 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 24,797 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Saturday, there are 171 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 61 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 232 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

60 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

33 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 702 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,145 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: